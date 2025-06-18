Animal-rights protester runs onto field during Club World Cup match with anti-Morocco message

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An animal-rights activist ran onto the field during a Club World Cup match between Manchester City and Wydad at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday, urging Morocco to reform its treatment of stray animals.

The man wore a shirt that read, “Morocco, end the stray dog massacre,” and carried a sign that read, “Morocco: stop shooting dogs and cats.” He ran for a few seconds before he was tackled by security workers and escorted out of the stadium.