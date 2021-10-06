Ankle monitor GPS used to find wife's body, arrest husband

Armando Zamora had told investigators he last saw his wife on Sept. 28 when he dropped her at her separate residence but on Sunday after her body was found, he “admitted to beating Erica to death" with an ax, the statement said.

According to a police report, Armando Zamora told investigators the couple argued on the drive to the forest and that he killed her after she punched him at the wood cutting site, KOAT-TV reported.

The couple had a pending divorce case that was initiated by Armando Zamora in June, according to court records.

Court records for the criminal and the divorce cases did not list an attorney who could comment on behalf of Armando Zamora, who is from the small community of Santa Clara.