Annika Sorenstam shares lead in US Senior Women’s Open

All of the afternoon starters in the 120-player field were unable to finish. Play was stopped because of rain at 3:53 p.m. and suspended for the day at 5:15 p.m. About an inch of rain fell.

Kris Tschetter was third at 69, and Liselotte Neumann shot 70. Laura Davies was 71 with Rosie Jones, Catriona Matthew and amateur Ellen Port.

Sorenstam played alongside Neumann and Davies.

“I actually asked Liselotte, when did we play last? We said maybe 15 years plus or something,” Sorenstam said. “So it’s been a long time. It was nice. I loved the pairing. It brings back some great memories. That’s what I think this week is about.”

Juli Inkster opened with a 73.

JoAnne Carner, 82, shot her age for the second time in the event, becoming the oldest player in USGA history to accomplish the feat.

“I had some back spasms out there and could not do what I wanted to do,” Carner said. “I think I only missed like four greens. I three-putted a lot, and if I missed a green — well, I made two doubles missing the green.”

Carner also became the oldest player to compete in a USGA championship, topping Harold “Jug” McSpaden, who was 81 when he played in the 1990 U.S. Senior Open.