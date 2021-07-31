dayton-daily-news logo
X

Annika Sorenstam takes 2-shot lead in US Senior Women’s Open

Nation & World | 19 minutes ago
Annika Sorenstam shot an even-par 72 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Annika Sorenstam shot an even-par 72 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, had an 8-under 208 total at Brooklawn Country Club. Husband Mike McGee is working as her caddie.

Playing partner and fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann was second, closing with a bogey for a 71. She won the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open to become the first Swedish major champion.

Catriona Matthew was 4 under after a 71. Laura Davies (68) and Yuko Saito (74) were 2 under, and Kris Tschetter was even par after a 75.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top