Another arrest made in vandalism at Colorado Tesla dealership

Authorities say second person suspected of using an “incendiary device” following a string of vandalism at a Colorado Tesla dealership has been arrested
Nation & World
35 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — A second person suspected of using an “incendiary device” following a string of vandalism at a Colorado Tesla dealership has been arrested, police said Friday.

The 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree arson, criminal mischief and other crimes at the dealership in Loveland, Colorado, on March 7, police said in a news release. Several vehicles and the dealership building were also damaged by rocks, police said. They did not release a possible motive.

Another person has been charged in both federal and state court for allegedly igniting Molotov cocktails at the same dealership earlier this year.

Tesla has been a target for demonstrations and vandalism in the U.S. and elsewhere this year after CEO Elon Musk became a key figure in the Trump administration.

Gunshots were fired at a Tesla dealership in Oregon on Thursday for the second time in a week.

On Sunday, four Cybertrucks were destroyed in a blaze in Seattle. But investigators have not said if the fire, or fires, were intentionally set.

