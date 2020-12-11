Another delay granted for Harvey Weinstein extradition

He faces similar charges involving five women in California, stemming from alleged assaults in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013.

Because Weinstein is imprisoned in New York, a judge must sign off on transferring him to the custody of Los Angeles authorities to be tried there.

Effman cited Weinstein’s health in supporting the continued delay of the extradition proceedings originally scheduled for August.

Weinstein survived a bout with the coronavirus in March at the prison. His lawyers said he experienced symptoms of COVID-19 again in mid-November but did not test positive for the disease at that time.

“Obviously, the pandemic has become worse rather than better," Effman said. “The issues pertaining to transportation of someone from New York to California, and specifically with respect to Mr. Weinstein's own very serious health conditions, remains the same.”

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office agreed to the first delay because of the pandemic as well.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Sisak contributed to this report.