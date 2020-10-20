Another rider positive as Giro heads toward uncertain finish

Gaviria’s UAE Team Emirates said the rider “was immediately isolated following the test result and is feeling well and is completely asymptomatic.”

The team noted that Gaviria also had COVID-19 in March.

Gaviria has won five stages at the Giro during his career — four in 2017 and one in 2019, plus two stages at the 2018 Tour de France.

Overall contenders Simon Yates and Steven Kruijswijk had already been withdrawn from the race after testing positive, as had Australian standout Michael Matthews. Yates' Mitchelton-Scott team and Kruijswijk's Jumbo-Visma team withdrew their entire squads last week following a series of positive results from the first rest day.

Team Emirates said all of its other riders and staff came back negative in the latest round of exams. The teams added that its medical staff is “monitoring the situation closely and doing all they can to ensure the we can proceed safely.”

Italy added another 9,338 confirmed coronavirus infections to its official toll Monday as the government implemented new restrictions to curb night life and socializing in hopes of slowing the resurging outbreak.

Another 73 people died, bringing Italy’s official COVID-19 death toll to 36,616, the second highest in Europe after Britain.

Stage 16 of the Giro, a hilly and lengthy 229-kilometer (142-mile) route from Udine to San Daniele del Friuli, was to be contested Tuesday.

Portuguese rider João Almeida leads the race by 15 seconds ahead of Dutch rival Wilco Kelderman.

Cyclist Fernando Gaviria attends the 14th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, for the individual time trial from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene, Italy, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Colombian sprinter Gaviria is the latest cyclist to test positive for the coronavirus and be withdrawn from the Giro d’Italia. Gaviria and a staff member for Team AG2R La Mondiale were the only positives out of 492 tests carried out Sunday and Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Gian Mattia D'Alberto Credit: Gian Mattia D'Alberto

The pack of cyclists is backdropped by the Frecce Tricolori Italian Air Force aerobatic squad flying past, prior to the 15th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, Italy, at the Rivolto air base, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Gian Mattia D'Alberto Credit: Gian Mattia D'Alberto