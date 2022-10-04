Another shift for NH GOP Senate candidate on 2020 election

Trump has called Bolduc a “strong guy, though guy,” but did not formally endorse the candidate in the primary. Like many others who relied on Trump's backing or encouragement to help secure a nomination, Bolduc now must try to appeal to a broader swath of the electorate in the general election.

Nearly two years after Trump's defeat, there has been no evidence of widespread fraud. Numerous reviews in the battleground states where Trump disputed his loss have affirmed the results, courts have rejected dozens of lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies, and even Trump's own Department of Justice concluded the results were accurate.

Through it all, Bolduc's position has wavered.

During a debate in August, Bolduc was clear: “I signed a letter with 120 other generals and admirals, saying that Trump won the election, and damn it, I stand by my oath,” he said. “I’m not switching horses, baby.”

But two days after the GOP primary, he told Fox News that had since done "a lot of research" on the topic. "I have come to the conclusion, and I want to be definitive about this, that the election was not stolen," Bolduc said.

One voter who questioned Bolduc on the topic Monday said he was unsatisfied with the candidate's response, but the other said he has her vote.

“I’m done when these treasonous people in the White House, in our government,” said Mary Margaret Burke of Hampstead. “They need to go, and we need to make that happen.”

___

