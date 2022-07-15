Another top opposition figure in Russia handed prison term

Pivovarov rejected the charges and noted that the criminal case against him was opened two days after Open Russia shut down. The group disbanded to shield members from prosecution after it was designated an “undesirable” organization.

Commenting Friday on his sentence, Pivovarov's close ally Tatyana Usmanova vowed in a Facebook post that the fight for his freedom will continue. “An appeal, cassation and the Supreme Court are ahead, we will fight on,” Usmanova wrote.

Also Friday, Russian authorities declared two investigative news outlets “undesirable,” outlawing their operation in Russia.

The Prosecutor General's office told Russia's state news agency Tass that the investigative group Bellingcat and the Russian online outlet The Insider, as well as the Czech nonprofit CEELI Institute, “pose a threat to the foundations of the (country's) constitutional order and security.”

The Insider, a news outlet registered in Latvia, has worked with Bellingcat on high-profile cases such as the nerve agent poisonings of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and Russian opposition leader Navalny. The websites of both have been blocked in Russia since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Russian authorities have blocked dozens of news sites and taken renowned critical radio station off the airwaves. The websites of several foreign news outlets have also been blocked in Russia, as Moscow sought to control the narrative of what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

