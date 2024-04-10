Antetokounmpo leaves Bucks' game with Celtics after grabbing his left calf while running up court

By STEVE MEGARGEE – Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo left the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night with an injury to his left calf.

Antetokounmpo was heading up the court after a 3-point basket by Boston’s Derrick White late in the third quarter when the two-time MVP grabbed his left calf and took a seat on the floor before being helped off the court. Television cameras later showed Antetokounmpo walking into the locker room under his own power.

Bucks officials said Antetokounmpo had a left soleus strain and wouldn't return to the game. The soleus is a muscle in the calf.

Antetokounmpo has missed three games since mid-March with tendinopathy in his left hamstring. He also missed a game on March 4 with left Achilles tendinitis.

This had been just the fifth time in the last 30 games that the Bucks had Antetokounmpo, seven-time All-NBA guard Damian Lillard and three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton all available.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

