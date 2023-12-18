Antetokounmpo passes Abdul-Jabbar for Bucks' career rebounding record in victory over Rockets

The Bucks won their 13th straight home game and improved to 14-1 at home while snapping the Rockets' five-game winning streak. Houston (13-10) dropped to 2-9 on the road.

Khris Middleton scored 14 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Bucks finally pulled away. Middleton sank a 3-pointer to give the Bucks a 112-106 lead with 5:26 left, and a three-point play by Antetokounmpo made it 118-111 with 3:44 remaining.

Brook Lopez added 18 points for the Bucks (19-7) and Bobby Portis had 11 off the bench.

Dillon Brooks was ejected after picking up two technical fouls with 38.9 seconds left, and Rockets coach Ime Udoka also was whistled for two technicals after coming out on the court. Lillard made 3 of 4 free throws after the techs to tie his season-high scoring total. He also had 11 assists..

Fred VanVleet led the Rockets with 22 points and center Alperen Sengun had 20. Brooks added 18 and Jabari Smith Jr. scored 16.

Antetokounmpo broke Abdul-Jabbar's record with a rebound of Tari Eason's missed shot with 7:46 left in the fourth quarter. It was his 14th rebound of the game and gave him 17,162 rebounds in his 11th season with Milwaukee.

The Bucks showed a video of his career rebounding highlights at the next timeout and Antetokounmpo received a huge ovation from the Fiserv Forum crowd.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Lopez and Lillard gave the Bucks an 83-72 lead midway through the third quarter and forced a Houston timeout.

Brooks had a basket taken away on a review when it was determined he committed an offensive foul, using his right elbow to inadvertently strike Pat Connaughton in the face.

The Bucks led by as many as 14 points late in the third quarter before Jeff Green sank a 3-pointer and two free throws, cutting the Rockets' deficit to 100-91 entering the final period.

Lillard got off to a fast start, scoring 15 points and adding five assists in the first quarter as the Bucks jumped out to a 33-28 lead. Lillard was 5 for 6 from the field and 2 of 3 from 3-point range.

Andre Jackson gave the Bucks a boost midway through the second quarter, tipping in a miss and scoring on a fast-break layup on consecutive possessions as Milwaukee took a 52-43 lead. He later added a corner 3-pointer and finished with nine points in the half.

Milwaukee led 71-60 at halftime despite allowing 58.5% shooting by the Rockets. Lillard had 20 points and Antetokounmpo added 17 points and eight rebounds.

The Bucks played without guard Malik Beasley, who missed his second straight game with a non-Covid illness.

