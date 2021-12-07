Antetokounmpo scores 27 on 27th birthday, Bucks win 112-104

Milwaukee’s lead didn’t drop below five the rest of the way.

Holiday had 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Khris Middleton provided 21 points and eight assists. Pat Connaughton scored 12, and Bobby Portis had 10 points and 16 rebounds.

The Bucks are undefeated this season when Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Holiday are all in the lineup.

Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 25 points and nine rebounds while shooting 10 of 12. Lauri Markkanen scored 20, Kevin Love 15, Evan Mobley 12 and Darius Garland 10.

Milwaukee has beaten the Cavaliers eight straight times. The Bucks are 43-4 against Central Division opponents since Mike Budenholzer took over as coach in 2018.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Garland entered the night having scored more than 30 points in each of his last two games, but he cooled off Monday and shot just 3 of 12. ... Allen was one rebound shy of his eighth consecutive double-double. ... The Cavaliers were playing one night after a 109-108 loss to Utah that snapped a four-game winning streak.

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo was briefly assigned to the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks’ NBA G League affiliate, to get some practice sessions as he works his way back from a torn left ankle ligament. DiVincenzo hasn’t played since injuring the ankle in a first-round playoff series against Miami last season. Budenholzer said DiVincenzo “continues to do well and probably exceed our expectations” but didn’t offer a timeline for the former Villanova star’s potential return. ... George Hill missed a second straight game due to hyperextension in his right knee

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

Bucks: At the Miami Heat on Wednesday in the first of four straight road games.

