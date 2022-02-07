Antetokounmpo scores 28 as Bucks past Clippers 137-113

Milwaukee — which tied a season high in points — shot 54.5% from the field (48 of 88) and was 19 of 38 from beyond the arc.

Norman Powell, who was acquired in a five-player trade with Portland on Friday, had 28 points in his Clippers debut and Marcus Morris Sr. scored 20 points along with eight rebounds. Robert Covington, who was also acquired in the deal, had 13 points.

The Clippers led 32-28 at the end of the first quarter and scored the first five points of the second quarter before the Bucks tied it at 37 with nine straight points.

Milwaukee had a 53-49 lead before scoring seven of the final nine points of the first half to take a 60-51 advantage at halftime.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Milwaukee is 17-0 this season when scoring at least 120 points and 10-0 when shooting 50% or better as a team.

Clippers: Ivica Zubac returned after missing two games due to a calf injury and scored 10 points.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Remain in Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Tuesday night.

Clippers: Begin a three-game trip at Memphis on Tuesday night.

Caption Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption Los Angeles Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein, left, shoots as Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, right, tries to shoot as Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption Los Angeles Clippers forward Norman Powell, right, shoots as Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, dunks as Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill