Antetokounmpo scores 54 points, Bucks beat Clippers 106-105

The Clippers again got the ball to Leonhard, who missed once more.

Norman Powell scored 26 points to lead the Clippers. Leonard had 17 points, 11 rebound and five assists, but shot 7 of 26. Marcus Morris and George had 16 points each. Zubac had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Khris Middleton had 16 points and Holiday added 12 for the Bucks. Holiday missed his first eight shots and didn’t get his first basket until late in the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Morris returned after missing four games with a bruised rib. … George got his eighth career All-Star selection earlier in the day.

Bucks: Holiday was named an All-Star reserve, marking his first All-Star selection since 2013 when he was with the Philadelphia 76ers. He joins Antetokounmpo on the All-Star team. This is the fourth time in the last five seasons that the Bucks have had multiple All-Stars.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At New York on Saturday night.

Bucks: Host Miami on Saturday night.

