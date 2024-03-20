Antetokounmpo to miss second straight game when Bucks face Celtics on Wednesday

This will be the fifth game Antetokounmpo has missed this season. The Bucks have gone 3-1 without him so far this season.

Antetokounmpo, 29, ranks third in the NBA in scoring (30.8), sixth in rebounding (11.2) and 15th in assists (6.4) this season.

This will mark the third game of the season between the Celtics and Bucks. The Celtics won 119-116 in Boston on Nov. 22, and the Bucks won 135-102 in Milwaukee on Jan. 11. They will meet again on April 9 in Milwaukee.

The Celtics enter Wednesday night’s matchup with a 10-game lead over the second-place Bucks in the Eastern Conference standings.

