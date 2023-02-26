Antetokounmpo won't play against Suns due to bruised quad

That means neither team will have its MVP available for the afternoon matchup. Kevin Durant remains out for Phoenix because of a sprained right medial collateral ligament and hasn’t played since Jan. 8, when he was still with the Brooklyn Nets.

Antetokounmpo left the Bucks' 128-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday in the first quarter after team officials said he knocked knees with an opposing player. The Bucks called it a right knee issue at the time, but the injury report for Sunday's game lists the two-time MVP with a bruised right quad.