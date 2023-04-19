Antetokounmpo won't play for Bucks in Game 2 of Heat series

Antetokounmpo was driving to the basket with a little over four minutes left in the first quarter Sunday when he collided with Miami’s Kevin Love, who got called for a blocking foul on the play.

Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly on his backside and lay on the floor before getting up slowly. He stayed in the game to attempt his free throws and didn’t leave until picking up his second foul with 1:46 left in the first quarter.

Antetokounmpo then headed into the locker room, only to return to the game with 9:56 remaining in the second quarter. He headed back to the locker room with 8:33 left in the second quarter and didn’t play again.

The Bucks went 11-8 in games Antetokounmpo missed during the regular season. That included a pair of losses in Miami, though the Bucks also beat the Heat 128-99 in a Feb. 24 game in which Antetokounmpo played just six minutes before leaving with a right knee issue.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Antetokounmpo's absence likely means the Bucks' style of play “will be just a little bit different.” In their four regular-season matchups with the Heat, the Bucks averaged 52.5 3-point attempts when Antetokounmpo was out and 43 3-point attempts when he was in the starting lineup.

The Bucks also won't have Wesley Matthews, who is out with a right calf strain after playing 18 minutes in Game 1.

The Heat won't have Tyler Herro, who broke his right hand in Game 1. Herro is undergoing surgery Friday and likely won't return unless the Heat reach the NBA Finals.

Miami's Kyle Lowry, who was listed as questionable with a sore left knee, will be available to play Wednesday. ___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports