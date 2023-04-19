Antetokounmpo's status for Game 2 upgraded to questionable

Antetokounmpo left the Bucks' 130-117 Game 1 loss on Sunday with a bruised lower back. The star was was driving to the basket with a little over four minutes left in the first quarter when he collided with Miami's Kevin Love, who got called for a blocking foul on the play.

Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly on his backside and lay on the floor before getting up slowly. He stayed in the game to attempt his free throws and didn’t leave until picking up his second foul with 1:46 left in the first quarter.