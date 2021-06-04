Anthony Davis back in Lakers' starting lineup for Game 6

Davis missed the second half of Game 4 and all of Game 5 after the eight-time All-Star injured his groin last weekend at Staples Center. The defending NBA champion Lakers lost both games to fall to a 3-2 series deficit and the brink of an early postseason exit.

Davis scored 34 points apiece while leading the Lakers to victories in Games 2 and 3, but his tentative play in Game 1 was a key factor in Los Angeles' series-opening loss. The oft-injured Davis already was limping on a balky knee before injuring his groin, and he missed 30 games during the regular season with various injuries.