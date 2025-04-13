Anthony Edwards available for Wolves' finale after NBA rescinds technical foul

Edwards was slapped with his NBA -high 18th technical foul of the season for using profanity to complain about a call in Minnesota's 117-91 win over Brooklyn, prompting an automatic suspension for the next game.

NBA rules dictate a one-game suspension for any player who reaches 16 technical fouls during the regular season. Each two additional technicals trigger another suspension.

Edwards was whistled for a personal foul while closely guarding Brooklyn's Keon Johnson on the wing midway through the second quarter. After spreading his arms out in disbelief with a furrowed glance at official Ray Acosta, Edwards quickly got the technical, too.

Crew chief Bill Kennedy told a pool reporter after the game that the technical was assessed for the profanity used toward Acosta, which Edwards confirmed.

“I tried to play good defense. They called a foul," Edwards said, adding he then asked what the foul was while using profanity. "And he gave me a tech. I hope they look at it and rescind it, so I can play in a couple days.”

Edwards separately from the technicals has been fined six times for a total of $320,000 for various behaviors.

The Timberwolves can finish as high as fourth in the crowd of Western Conference contenders, which would come with home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs. They can also drop as low as eighth, which would require them to win a play-in game to get a spot in the bracket.

