Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves agree on max contract extension

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press
14 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves have made it clear

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made it clear: They're going to build around Anthony Edwards.

The Timberwolves and Edwards agreed on a max extension on Monday — five years, $207 million, with a chance of the deal reaching $260 million, agent Bill Duffy confirmed to The Associated Press.

Edwards' new contract will begin in the 2024-25 season. He becomes the fourth player to get the maximum rookie-scale extension so far this summer, joining Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton, Charlotte's LaMelo Ball and Memphis' Desmond Bane.

His deal would reach the supermax level if he makes an All-NBA team.

Edwards was an All-Star for the first time this past season, and he has gotten better in each of his first three years with the Timberwolves.

His scoring, rebound, assist, steal and shooting numbers have increased each season. Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals on 46% shooting this past season — while shooting 37% from 3-point range.

Only nine players averaged as many points, rebounds and assists per game as Edwards. Of the nine, he was the youngest at 21. Add the steals per game to that list, and Edwards became the youngest player to have those averages in each of those categories since LeBron James in 2005-06.

