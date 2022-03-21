Anti-corruption Guatemalan judge resigns and flees to the US

“She has manipulated the Prosecutor's office, prosecuting those of us who have worked to fight against impunity and corruption,” Aifán said.

One of Aifán's most recent cases was an investigation about alleged illegal funding to Giammattei's presidential campaign in 2019. The President has denied any wrongdoing.

The U.N. and the U.S. government had criticized and condemned in the past what they have considered “harassment” of the judge.

In July 2021, the U.S. government announced the suspension of its cooperation with Guatemala’s Attorney General’s Office in response to the firing of its then top anti-corruption prosecutor.