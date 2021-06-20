Anti-government activist Bundy issues Idaho campaign videos

“We cannot afford to have state leadership that lets the federal government bully us, or walk all over us. And its an unfair fight, when the federal government unlawfully attacks the people — believe me, I know as my family and I experienced this first hand, when we were unlawfully attacked by federal officials at our family ranch in Nevada in 2014,” Bundy said. “But we did not back down, and thankfully, likeminded patriots across the country stood with us, as we fought back against federal tyranny to protect our land and our rights.”

Bundy's campaign website also has videos addressing what he says are misconceptions about him, reasons to vote for him and how he would have handled the COVID-19 crisis if he were governor.

Bundy garnered international attention when in 2016 he led a group of armed activists in the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge to protest the federal control of public lands. He was eventually arrested and later acquitted of all federal charges in that case.

Bundy currently has two misdemeanor criminal trespassing cases pending against him in Idaho, and he is representing himself for both. The cases stem from events during a protest of coronavirus restrictions at the Idaho Statehouse last August. He has pleaded not guilty in one case and has not yet entered a plea in the second.