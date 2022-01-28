Anti-mask anger forces Colorado children's museum to close

The closure was first reported by Denverite.

Museum President and CEO Michael Yankovich declined to elaborate on the incidents targeting staff. But in an emailed statement he said they have been “demoralizing and ever-increasing in their intensity and frequency.” He thanked supporters from around the country for rallying behind the museum's workers.

The museum says it is following a city of Denver mask mandate requiring guests age 2 and older to wear masks without regard to vaccination status. Citing the high number of COVID-19 cases, it said it was not accepting medical exemptions for the time being.

Mask-wearing is optional when seated at tables inside the museum and in its outdoor park.

The museum offers hands-on, interactive exhibits for kids and their parents that include an art studio and a mock fire station. Annual attendance reached an all-time high of 611,000 before the pandemic but has since been about 84,000 because of capacity restrictions and reduced hours of operation, said Associate Director of Marketing and Communications Kimber Kuhl.

Across the country, anti-vaccine and anti-mask demonstrations and individual behavior often have taken scary and violent turns. Frequently the assailants are parents. Educators, medical professionals, private-sector workers and public figures have been vilified.

