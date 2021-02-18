Anti-vax at the Vatican? You might lose your job

Vaccines are not mandatory in Italy, where Europe’s coronavirus outbreak erupted this time last year and which has the highest pandemic death toll of any European country except Britain. Some doctors and nurses who have expressed anti-vaccine sentiments or skepticism about the virus have been threatened with professional sanctions.

The Italian government's bioethics committee said in November that while it couldn’t rule out the need to require vaccines for members of highly exposed groups, such as medical personnel, any move to mandate COVID-19 jabs must be “discussed within their professional associations and be revoked as soon as there is no longer a significant risk for the collective.”

The Vatican, which has around 5,000 employees, is on its way to becoming perhaps the first country to complete its adult vaccination campaign. The Holy See’s health service began inoculating staff member and their families in January with the Pfizer vaccine. Francis himself has received both of the needed doses, and the Vatican has expanded its vaccine offerings to also cover homeless people in the area.