Anti-war protests across Europe, small rallies in Russia

Ukrainian nationals in Taiwan and supporters protest against the invasion of Russia during a march in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

Ukrainian nationals in Taiwan and supporters protest against the invasion of Russia during a march in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

8 minutes ago
Tens of thousands of people are expected to gather Sunday in cities across Europe to protest against the ongoing war in Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands of people are expected to gather Sunday in cities across Europe to protest against the ongoing war in Ukraine, with small rallies taking place in Russia as well despite a crackdown by authorities against such demonstrations.

Trade unions called a protest in Berlin where sunny weather was expected to boost the turnout. Organizers planned to march from the city's Alexanderplatz — a large square named after Russian Tsar Alexander I — to a site near the Brandenburg Gate.

Protests were also planned in Warsaw, London, Madrid, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Stuttgart.

In Russia, where protests against the war in Ukraine have typically met with a heavy police response, rights group OVD-Info said 135 people had been detained in 20 cities as of early afternoon Moscow time.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian nationals in Taiwan and supporters staged a march Sunday in Taipei to protest the Russian invasion.

Follow the AP's coverage of the war between Russia and Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Ukrainian nationals in Taiwan and supporters protest against the invasion of Russia during a march in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

Ukrainian nationals in Taiwan and supporters protest against the invasion of Russia during a march in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

Ukrainian nationals in Taiwan and supporters protest against the invasion of Russia during a march in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

A Taiwanese man wears a Ukraine national flag-patterned mask in protest against the invasion of Russia during a march in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

A Taiwanese man wears a Ukraine national flag-patterned mask in protest against the invasion of Russia during a march in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

A Taiwanese man wears a Ukraine national flag-patterned mask in protest against the invasion of Russia during a march in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

Ukrainian nationals in Taiwan and supporters protest against the invasion of Russia during a march in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

Ukrainian nationals in Taiwan and supporters protest against the invasion of Russia during a march in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

Ukrainian nationals in Taiwan and supporters protest against the invasion of Russia during a march in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

