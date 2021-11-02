Anunoby has career-best 36, Raptors beat Knicks 113-104

The Raptors made seven 3-pointers in the third quarter after hitting just five in the first half. Anunoby and VanVleet each scored 10 in the period, and Toronto kept a double-digit lead for most of the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Coach Nick Nurse said there was no timeline for Barnes, saying the No. 4 pick's thumb was tender and sore but didn't seem awfully bad. ... Anunoby's previous best was 32 points.

Knicks: The Knicks were short-handed at center after backup Taj Gibson played just 10 minutes before leaving with a sprained left ankle. Nerlens Noel is still out with a sore left knee. .... The Knicks are one of only three franchises to play in every NBA season, along with the Boston Celtics and the Warriors, who were the Philadelphia Warriors when the league began.

CELEBRATING 75

Nurse liked the idea of the NBA scheduling another New York-Toronto matchup exactly 75 years after the first one.

“The rematch. I think we owe them one, don’t we?” he joked before the game.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit Washington on Wednesday.

Knicks: Visit Indiana on Wednesday.

Caption Toronto Raptors' OG Anunoby (3) is defended by New York Knicks' Derrick Rose (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Toronto Raptors' OG Anunoby, right, drives past New York Knicks' Evan Fournier (13) and RJ Barrett (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II