Anze Kopitar scores in overtime, Kings beat Oilers 5-4 in Game 2 to tie series

The Los Angeles captain also had two assists to help the Kings — eliminated by the Oilers in the first round the previous two seasons — rebound from a 7-4 loss Monday night in the opener. Game 3 is Friday night in Los Angeles.

Adrian Kempe scored twice in the first period for Los Angeles. Drew Doughty also connected in the first for the Kings, making it 3-1. Kevin Fiala scored in the third, and Cam Talbot made 27 saves.

Dylan Holloway scored twice for Edmonton, tying it at 4 early in the third period. Brett Kulak and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers, and Skinner stopped 21 shots.

The teams traded goals early in the third. Fiala gave Los Angeles a 4-3 lead at 1:46, and Holloway tied it at 3:23.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

