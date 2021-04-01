AP college sports survey: ADs on revenue sharing, Title IX

___

How many scholarship sports does your school have?

1-10 — 0.00%

11-20 — 78.95%

21-30 — 10.53%

More than 30 — 10.53%

Total responses — 95

___

What is your school’s overall undergraduate enrollment?

Under 2,500 — 4.08%

2,500-5,000 — 23.47%

5,001-10,000 — 23.47%

10,001-20,000 — 26.53%

More than 20,000 — 22.45%

Total responses - 98

___

What effect will allowing athletes to be compensated for use of their name, image or likeness, such as receiving endorsements, have on the competitive balance in Division I athletics?

Many more schools will be competitive — 1.02%

Somewhat more schools will be competitive — 10.20%

No impact — 15.31%

Somewhat fewer schools will be competitive — 45.92%

Many fewer schools will be competitive — 27.55%

Total responses — 98

___

Does your school have sports that are financially self-sustaining?

Yes — 21.43%

No — 78.57%

Total responses — 98

___

If it is allowed, how likely is your school to share revenue with athletes in revenue-generating sports?

Very likely — 5.21%

Somewhat likely — 11.46%

Not very likely — 34.38%

Not at all likely — 48.96%

Total responses — 96

___

Would you favor or oppose colleges and universities being required to give college athletes a share of university revenue derived from sports? (Examples: TV revenue, tournament appearance rewards or gate and concessions profits.)

Strongly favor — 2.06%

Somewhat favor — 9.28%

Somewhat oppose — 19.59%

Strongly oppose — 69.07%

Total responses — 97

___

What effect would requiring schools to offer compensation to athletes based on a share of university sports-generated revenue have on the competitive balance of Division I sports:

Many more schools will be competitive — 3.06%

Somewhat more schools will be competitive — 3.06%

No impact — 4.08%

Somewhat fewer schools will be competitive — 13.27%

Many fewer schools will be competitive — 76.53%

Total responses — 98

___

If your school were to offer compensation beyond scholarships to students, are there any sports that would lose funding or be cut by your school?

Yes — 73.68%

No — 26.32%

Total responses — 95

___

If your school begins compensating athletes in revenue-generating men’s sports such as football and basketball, how will that affect your school’s ability to comply with Title IX? Would that make it:

Much easier — 0.00%

Somewhat easier — 0.00%

No impact — 6.19%

Somewhat more difficult — 18.56%

Much more difficult — 75.26%

Total responses — 97

___

Would you favor or oppose a law capping or regulating coach and staff salaries?

Strongly favor — 28.57%

Somewhat favor — 39.80%

Somewhat oppose — 16.33%

Strongly oppose — 15.31%

Total responses — 98

___

Do you think the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee should provide funding for college athletics programs related to Olympic sports given their role in helping develop Olympians?

Yes — 64.29%

No — 35.71%

Total responses — 98

___

How much responsibility should each of the following have for regulating college sports?

Congress:

A lot of responsibility — 9.18%

A little responsibility — 35.71%

No responsibility at all — 55.10%

NCAA:

A lot of responsibility — 89.80%

A little responsibility — 9.18%

No responsibility at all — 1.02%

Conferences:

A lot of responsibility — 74.49%

A little responsibility — 22.45%

No responsibility at all — 3.06%

Total responses — 98

___

