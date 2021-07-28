AP Interview: Japan minister urges young to get vaccinated

Japan has so far kept its cases and deaths lower than many other countries. But its vaccination campaign started very late in comparison to other large economies, and there is fear that rising cases could overwhelm hospitals.

Tokyo is under its fourth state of emergency, which will last through the Olympics and into the Paralympics next month. Experts had earlier warned that the more contagious delta variant could cause a surge during the Olympics, which started Friday.

Health experts have noted that cases among younger, unvaccinated people are rising sharply. While about two-thirds of Wednesday’s cases were people in their 30s or below, people in their 50s now dominate Tokyo’s nearly 3,000 hospitalized patients and are gradually filling up available beds. Authorities reportedly plan to ask medical institutions to increase their capacity to about 6,000.

Dr. Ryuji Wakita, director general of the National Institute of Infections Diseases and head of a government advisory board, said vaccination progress has been limited mostly to elderly people, while younger people are still largely unprotected. Emergency measures should be firmly exercised, he said, to prevent the further spread of the virus during the Olympics and the summer vacation season.

Wakita acknowledged that the rise of serious cases is modest compared to the sharp increase of daily cases, but even so, the ongoing surge could cause younger and unvaccinated patients who overflow from hospitals to develop serious cases while being left at home and untreated.

“The younger generations are largely unvaccinated, and that’s why those in their 40s and 50s are increasingly getting infected and being hospitalized,” he said. “The level of vaccinations in Japan has not reached a state where we can easily permit the number of infections to rise.”

Taro Kono, Japan's minister in charge of a huge vaccination campaign, wearing a face mask speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Tokyo Wednesday, July 28, 2021. As Olympics host Tokyo saw another record number of coronavirus cases Wednesday, Kono told that the speed of the inoculation campaign, which is averaging about 10 million shots a week after a late start, is less urgent than getting shots to young people, who are blamed for spreading the virus. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

