AP PHOTO: Air India plane's tail juts from a building

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — At first glance, the photo looks unreal: the tail of an airliner jutting out from an unremarkable building.

There are no people in the image — no rescuers, no police, none of the thousands gathered outside the cordon. But it captures the violence of the Air India crash: the ripped tail fins still clinging to the plane, the jagged cavity torn into the building's facade, the web of cracks spriraling outward.