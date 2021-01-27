AP PHOTOS: Designer Julien Fournie's showcase is a movie

Fournie said the impact of the virus has led him to question “whether fashion shows were really necessary” in the first place.

Fournie's eponymous fashion house is just one among dozens in Paris — and fashion capitals around the world — opting to show their designs in this way. It is usually much cheaper for the house than staging a show.

Other houses have adapted to the pandemic by streaming live or pre-recorded runway shows at a specific time online.

The fashion industry, along with the retail industry in general, has been hard-hit by travel restrictions and store closings due to the pandemic.

French designer Julien Fournie gives instructions to the models during the shoot for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

French designer Julien Fournie, right, gives instructions to the models during the shoot for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

Models Michaela Tomanova, Angeliki Tsionou, and Sheherazade Dakhlaoui, from left to right, display creations by Julien Fournie for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

Model Angeliki Tsionou displays a creation by Julien Fournie for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

French designer Julien Fournie, right, gives instructions to the models, as general director Jean Paul Cauvin, left, looks on, during the shoot for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

Models Angeliki Tsionou, Michaela Tomanova and Sheherazade Dakhlaoui, from left to right, display creations by Julien Fournie for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

French designer Julien Fournie attends an interview during the shoot for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

French designer Julien Fournie, center, gives instructions to decorators during the shoot for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

Model Angeliki Tsionou takes a break during the shoot for Julien Fournie's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

Model Michaela Tomanova displays a creation by Julien Fournie for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

Models Angeliki Tsionou, left Michaela Tomanova, right, display creations by Julien Fournie for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

Model Michaela Tomanova displays a creation by Julien Fournie for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

French designer Julien Fournie gives instructions to the models during the shoot for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

Model Angeliki Tsionou has her makeup retouched during the shoot for Julien Fournie's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

Model Michaela Tomanova displays a creation by Julien Fournie for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

Model Michaela Tomanova displays a creation by Julien Fournie for his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2021 fashion collection for a digital presentation of the fashion week, in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.