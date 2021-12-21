AP PHOTOS: Polish athlete and her wife welcome child's birth

It was the latest chapter in their years-long love story.

They met in Palma de Mallorca in 2015 during the filming of a documentary directed by Hill. Their next encounter was months later and at the end of that year, they began a relationship. They got married in 2018 at their favorite place in Mallorca — a restaurant in the bay of Palma. For the athlete, it was a symbolic move.

“It was a statement of what I would love to be able to do in my country,” Ogar-Hill said.

She says she lost some friendships in Poland because of her sexual orientation and would not be able to live as openly there as in Spain.

“We would be subject to living a lie and we could not have the freedom that we have in Spain,” the couple wrote in an email.

Spain has some of the most advanced laws in the world when it comes to protecting gender identity and sexual orientation. Social attitudes are also largely welcoming. Still, statistics show that attacks on the LGBTQ community in Spain are either on the rise or that their reporting has increased in recent years, in what many activists say is a result of the homophobic stance of a far-right party.

By contrast, in Poland, gay men, lesbians, bisexuals and transgender people believed only a few years ago they were on a path that would eventually lead to greater rights. But recently they have instead faced allegations from leaders, including the president, that they were pushing a dangerous, foreign “ideology” that corrupts the country’s youth.

Several Polish cities and provinces declared themselves free of “LGBT ideology” in mostly symbolic declarations that were dropped, in some instances, when the European Commission froze millions of euros in funding.

The government’s stigmatization of LGBT people has led many Poles to come out of the closet or join pride celebrations, but many, particularly in rural areas, still don’t feel safe.

Some, like Ogar-Hill, have chosen to leave Poland altogether.

Yet even in Spain, their road to parenthood was not easy. Some local friends disagreed with their decision as a same-sex couple to have a baby. But after some dialogue, they think they have changed a few minds.

Elsewhere in Europe, parenthood often remains a Kafkaesque challenge for same-sex couples, who faced heaps of additional bureaucracy compared with heterosexual parents.

In a boost for the rights of families with same-sex parents, the European Union's top court last week ruled that a child with two mothers certified in one of the bloc's 27 nations must also be recognized by the other EU members as such.

Hill gave birth to Hunter on a rainy November day in Mallorca with Ogar-Hill by her side.

According to Hill’s mother, Esperanza, who joined the couple at the hospital, Hill was just as nervous as in an Olympic final. The first time Hill spoke to her mother about her sexual identity they both cried, the daughter afraid she would not be understood and her mother because she feared her daughter would suffer. Yet Hill says she always felt support from her mother.

The couple wants their own daughter to grow into a strong, independent and happy woman. At the moment they don’t see her living in Poland — not the way things are now.

“We want Poland to change and people like us and our daughter to be able to live there without fear of being attacked either psychologically or physically," they wrote.

They gave Hunter a middle name, Nadzieja. In Polish, it means “hope.”

Caption Spanish-British, Chuchie Hill takes a shower in her home in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Credit: Francisco Ubilla Caption Spanish-British, Chuchie Hill takes a shower in her home in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Credit: Francisco Ubilla Credit: Francisco Ubilla

Caption Hunter, a baby girl newborn by C-section cries at a hospital delivery room in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Hunter's parents, Polish Olympic athlete Jolanta Ogar-Hill and her Spanish-British wife, the filmmaker Chuchie Hill decided to have their baby in Spain rather than Poland. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Credit: Francisco Ubilla Caption Hunter, a baby girl newborn by C-section cries at a hospital delivery room in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Hunter's parents, Polish Olympic athlete Jolanta Ogar-Hill and her Spanish-British wife, the filmmaker Chuchie Hill decided to have their baby in Spain rather than Poland. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Credit: Francisco Ubilla Credit: Francisco Ubilla

Caption Polish Olympic athlete Jolanta Ogar-Hill holds Hunter, her newborn baby, inside the maternity ward of a hospital in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Credit: Francisco Ubilla Caption Polish Olympic athlete Jolanta Ogar-Hill holds Hunter, her newborn baby, inside the maternity ward of a hospital in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Credit: Francisco Ubilla Credit: Francisco Ubilla

Caption Surgical material to be used during a C-section are stored in a tray in the operating room of a hospital in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Credit: Francisco Ubilla Caption Surgical material to be used during a C-section are stored in a tray in the operating room of a hospital in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Credit: Francisco Ubilla Credit: Francisco Ubilla

Caption Polish Olympic athlete Jolanta Ogar-Hill holds Hunter, her newborn baby, inside the hospital's maternity ward in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Spanish-British filmmaker Chuchie Hill, gave birth to Hunter on a rainy November day in Mallorca, with her wife Ogar-Hill by her side, holding her hand and giving her encouragement. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Credit: Francisco Ubilla Caption Polish Olympic athlete Jolanta Ogar-Hill holds Hunter, her newborn baby, inside the hospital's maternity ward in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Spanish-British filmmaker Chuchie Hill, gave birth to Hunter on a rainy November day in Mallorca, with her wife Ogar-Hill by her side, holding her hand and giving her encouragement. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Credit: Francisco Ubilla Credit: Francisco Ubilla

Caption Polish Olympian Jolanta Ogar-Hill, right, kisses her wife, Spanish-British filmmaker Chuchie Hill after giving birth to a baby girl named Hunter in the maternity ward of a hospital in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Credit: Francisco Ubilla Caption Polish Olympian Jolanta Ogar-Hill, right, kisses her wife, Spanish-British filmmaker Chuchie Hill after giving birth to a baby girl named Hunter in the maternity ward of a hospital in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Credit: Francisco Ubilla Credit: Francisco Ubilla

Caption Polish Olympian Jolanta Ogar-Hill looks at her wife Chuchie Hill and her newborn baby girl in the maternity ward of a hospital in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Credit: Francisco Ubilla Caption Polish Olympian Jolanta Ogar-Hill looks at her wife Chuchie Hill and her newborn baby girl in the maternity ward of a hospital in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Credit: Francisco Ubilla Credit: Francisco Ubilla

Caption Polish Olympian Jolanta Ogar-Hill, left, introduces her newborn baby to her mother in law Esperanza in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. When the Polish Olympic athlete Jolanta Ogar-Hill and her wife decided to have a baby, it was obvious to them both that Poland would not be the place to bring up their child. In recent years, right-wing ruling politicians and church leaders in the traditionally Roman Catholic nation have increased hostile rhetoric toward LGBT people, particularly as a way to mobilize conservative voters ahead of elections. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Credit: Francisco Ubilla Caption Polish Olympian Jolanta Ogar-Hill, left, introduces her newborn baby to her mother in law Esperanza in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. When the Polish Olympic athlete Jolanta Ogar-Hill and her wife decided to have a baby, it was obvious to them both that Poland would not be the place to bring up their child. In recent years, right-wing ruling politicians and church leaders in the traditionally Roman Catholic nation have increased hostile rhetoric toward LGBT people, particularly as a way to mobilize conservative voters ahead of elections. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Credit: Francisco Ubilla Credit: Francisco Ubilla

Caption Polish Olympian Jolanta Ogar-Hill, left, embraces her mother in law Esperanza in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. When Ogar-Hill and her wife Spanish-British filmmaker Chuchie Hill decided to have a baby, it was obvious to them both that Poland would not be the place to bring up their child. In recent years, right-wing ruling politicians and church leaders in the traditionally Roman Catholic nation have increased hostile rhetoric toward LGBT people, particularly as a way to mobilize conservative voters ahead of elections. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Credit: Francisco Ubilla Caption Polish Olympian Jolanta Ogar-Hill, left, embraces her mother in law Esperanza in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. When Ogar-Hill and her wife Spanish-British filmmaker Chuchie Hill decided to have a baby, it was obvious to them both that Poland would not be the place to bring up their child. In recent years, right-wing ruling politicians and church leaders in the traditionally Roman Catholic nation have increased hostile rhetoric toward LGBT people, particularly as a way to mobilize conservative voters ahead of elections. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Credit: Francisco Ubilla Credit: Francisco Ubilla

Caption Polish Olympic athlete Jolanta Ogar-Hill, left, walks through a maternity ward with her newborn baby and a hospital staffer in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Credit: Francisco Ubilla Caption Polish Olympic athlete Jolanta Ogar-Hill, left, walks through a maternity ward with her newborn baby and a hospital staffer in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Credit: Francisco Ubilla Credit: Francisco Ubilla

Caption The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games mascot Miraitowa rests on a sofa at Jolanta Ogar-Hill and Chuchie Hill's home in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. When Olympian Ogar-Hill and her wife Spanish-British filmmaker Chuchie Hill decided to have a baby, it was obvious to them both that Poland would not be the place to bring up their child. In recent years, right-wing ruling politicians and church leaders in the traditionally Roman Catholic nation have increased hostile rhetoric toward LGBT people, particularly as a way to mobilize conservative voters ahead of elections. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Credit: Francisco Ubilla Caption The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games mascot Miraitowa rests on a sofa at Jolanta Ogar-Hill and Chuchie Hill's home in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. When Olympian Ogar-Hill and her wife Spanish-British filmmaker Chuchie Hill decided to have a baby, it was obvious to them both that Poland would not be the place to bring up their child. In recent years, right-wing ruling politicians and church leaders in the traditionally Roman Catholic nation have increased hostile rhetoric toward LGBT people, particularly as a way to mobilize conservative voters ahead of elections. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Credit: Francisco Ubilla Credit: Francisco Ubilla

Caption A newborn gift card rests stands on a shelf at Jolanta Ogar-Hill and Chuchie Hill's home in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. When the Polish Olympic athlete Jolanta Ogar-Hill and her wife decided to have a baby, it was obvious to them both that Poland would not be the place to bring up their child. So she and her Spanish-British wife, the filmmaker Chuchie Hill, have instead made their home in Mallorca. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Credit: Francisco Ubilla Caption A newborn gift card rests stands on a shelf at Jolanta Ogar-Hill and Chuchie Hill's home in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. When the Polish Olympic athlete Jolanta Ogar-Hill and her wife decided to have a baby, it was obvious to them both that Poland would not be the place to bring up their child. So she and her Spanish-British wife, the filmmaker Chuchie Hill, have instead made their home in Mallorca. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla) Credit: Francisco Ubilla Credit: Francisco Ubilla