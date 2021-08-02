AP, Reuters to help Twitter elevate more credible info

Twitter said the news agencies will help ensure that credible information is available in real time around key conversations as they come up. That will be especially important where "facts are in dispute” or when the company's own curation team doesn’t have the necessary expertise or access to enough reputable reporting on the subject, Twitter said.

The news agencies will also be tasked with helping provide context on topics garnering widespread interest, including those that could potentially lead to misleading information, Twitter said.