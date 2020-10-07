AP source: 2 more positives stops Titans' return to facility

Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Tuesday he was hoping to hear more good news Wednesday morning when the latest batch of daily testing results came back. Instead, he'll have to try to prepare a game plan with his team possibly not back into the facility until Saturday needing back-to-back days of negative tests.

Tennessee hasn't been together as a team since Sept. 27 when the Titans beat the Vikings 31-30 in Minnesota. The Titans played that game leaving outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen in Nashville after a positive test result Sept. 26, and the NFL shut down the team facility on Sept. 29.

The franchise has continued daily testing since then, and the league sent all 32 teams a memo Thursday with list of new protocols for clubs to follow when dealing with an outbreak or having been exposed to an outbreak during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Las Vegas Raiders put their first player on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday in defensive tackle Maurice Hurst. He didn't attend the charity function last week that led the NFL to fine 10 Raiders players for conduct violating COVID-19 protocols. The list is for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or have had close contact with an infected person.

The Patriots already have Newton on that list, and New England placed practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray on that reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

