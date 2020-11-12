AP source: 49ers cleared of COVID-19 violations

The four players were then activated Friday when Bourne passed two COVID-19 tests. Bourne then tested positive again and was placed back on the list Monday but could return this week.

“It’s what you’ve heard. I mean, positive, negative, negative, positive, negative,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Those things happen I guess, and we’re all just dealing with it. I know it’s a weird situation with him. It kind of is weird though, with everybody in the world, not just our football players. So, we’re just trying to do the best with the protocols and hope that he gets cleared up to where it’s always negative and hopefully we can get him out of here later in the week.”