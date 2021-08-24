AP source: ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 to announce alliance plans

A person familiar with the talks among the conferences told The Associated Press the commissioners of the three leagues are expected for the first time to publicly address an idea that has been discussed for several weeks.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the conferences had not authorized anyone to speak publicly about the alliance before the formal announcement. The person said Tuesday’s announcement will be light on details and more of a commitment from the three relatively new commissioners — Kevin Warren of the Big Ten, Jim Phillips of the ACC and George Kliavkoff of the Pac-12 — that the conferences will work together on shared goals.