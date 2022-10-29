AP source: Arenado staying with Cardinals through '27

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who might be Arenado's biggest competition in the NL MVP race, also has been peppering him with text messages.

“Goldy and I have been on him and hopefully that works out,” Wainwright said. “I think it will. Nolan wants to be here."

The very thought of opting out of such a massive contract seemed a longshot a year ago. But Arenado proceeded to hit .293 with 30 homers and 103 RBIs while playing well enough defensively to earn his 10th Gold Glove, and he could have pushed for an even bigger contract had he chosen to test free agency.

Instead, he will return to a team that loses retiring Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina but little else from the team that was swept by the NL champion Philadelphia Phillies in the wild-card round at Busch Stadium.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson