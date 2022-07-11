AP Source: Avalanche decline to issue offer to Aube-Kubel

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team had not yet announced its decisions on which pending restricted free agents will be qualified before the NHL deadline. Players not receiving qualifying offers are eligible to become unrestricted free agents.

The 26-year-old Aube-Kubel has four seasons of NHL experience and was claimed by Colorado after being waived by the Philadelphia Flyers in November. He had 11 goals and 22 points in 67 regular-season games for the Avalanche, and had no points in 14 playoff games.