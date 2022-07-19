AP source: Biden holds off on climate emergency declaration

Biden has been under pressure to issue an emergency declaration after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., pulled out of negotiations over climate legislation. Biden has been trying signal to Democratic voters that he's aggressively tackling global warming at a time when some of his supporters have despaired about the lack of progress.

During his visit to Somerset, Mass., Biden could announce other steps on climate change but the White House has not released details. He has pledged to push forward on his own in the absence of congressional action.