AP Source: Biden to name fundraiser for UK ambassador

Former President Donald Trump turned to New York Jets owner Robert “Woody” Johnson for the London posting. Barack Obama turned to businessman Matthew Barzun and lawyer Louis Susman during his time in office. Robert Tuttle, a Californian who made his money in the car dealership business, held the post under George W. Bush.

Biden is also considering nominating Democratic fundraiser George Tsunis, founder and CEO of Chartwell Hotels, to serve as ambassador to Greece, according to the person familiar with the White House deliberations.

Tsunis was nominated by Obama in 2013 to serve as ambassador to Norway, but gave up on consideration after a difficult Senate confirmation hearing. Tsunis acknowledged during the hearing that he had not visited Norway and mistakenly referred to the country’s head of government as “president” rather than “prime minister.”

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani contributed reporting.