AP source: Big 12 presidents set to vote on adding 4 schools

UCF, Houston and Cincinnati are in the American Athletic Conference, which requires members to give 27 months’ notice if they plan to leave the league. BYU is an independent in football and part of the West Coast Conference for basketball and Olympic sports.

The Longhorns and Sooners have said they will honor their current contracts with the Big 12 and do not plan to join the SEC until 2025, when the conference’s current television rights contracts with ESPN and Fox run out.

If that holds true, the Big 12 could have up to 14 members for at least a season or two.

Since the Big 12 started play as a 12-team league in 1996, Texas and Oklahoma are the only teams to win national football championships. Texas is the nation’s richest athletic program while Oklahoma is the six-time defending conference champion and still the only Big 12 team to make the four-team College Football Playoff. The Sooners lost semifinal games in each of their four CFP appearances.

The Big 12 has been a 10-team league since the last significant round of conference realignment a decade ago that started with original members Nebraska (to the Big Ten) and Colorado (to the Pac-12) leaving before Texas A&M and Missouri went to the SEC. The Big 12 brought in TCU and West Virginia, which are both now in their 10th league season.

As for the expected additions, Cincinnati is currently ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll, while Central Florida has more than 70,000 students and was the self-proclaimed national champion after going 13-0 in 2017. BYU has a nationwide fan base while Houston is in the nation's fourth-largest city and will keep four Texas teams in the league when the Longhorns depart.

AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed to this report.

Caption Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder drops back for a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio), Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean