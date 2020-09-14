AP Source: Big Ten presidents to discuss starting football

A person familiar with direct knowledge of the situation said the Big Ten’s Return to Competition Task Force met Saturday, with the medical subcommittee making a presentation to a subgroup of of presidents and chancellors. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not planning to make any announcements about its efforts to return to play, said it was a “positive meeting” that led to the scheduling of a presentation to the full group of presidents and chancellors.

The presentation with include, medical, television and scheduling for football, the person said, but a vote to start a season is not guaranteed to happen Sunday.