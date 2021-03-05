AP source: Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons agree to buyout

Detroit is just 10-26 this season and had three first-round picks in last year's draft. A couple of them — Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey — have shown some promise. The Pistons also acquired Jerami Grant in the offseason, and he's averaging 23.4 points per game.

All of that means it makes sense for the Pistons to move on without Griffin. Detroit traded big man Andre Drummond around this time last year, and the team's offseason reshuffling left Griffin as one of the few holdovers.

If healthy, Griffin can offer size, versatility and veteran leadership to a contender. He was traded to the Pistons just seven months after signing a $171 million, five-year contract to stay with the Clippers. A couple seasons ago, he averaged a career-high 24.5 points — but even in that 2018-19 campaign, Detroit was swept in the first round of the playoffs, and the team wasn't able to build on that.

Once one of the league's most exciting dunkers, Griffin's game produces fewer highlights now, but he's become a serviceable threat from 3-point range and can help a team in a number of ways. His injury problems might be less of an issue if there isn't as much pressure on him to play heavy minutes.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports