AP source: Bobby Wagner returning to Seahawks on 1-year deal

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce the agreement. Seattle teammates Quandre Diggs and Tyler Lockett first broke the news on Twitter, and NFL Network and ESPN said the deal was worth up to $7 million.

Wagner spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seahawks after being selected in the second round of the 2012 draft by Seattle. He became a six-time first-team All-Pro selection during his tenure in Seattle, where he was regularly regarded as one of the best middle linebackers in the league.