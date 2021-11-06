AP source: Browns, Beckham finalize terms for his release

The Browns and Beckham agreed to eliminate the non-guaranteed two years remaining on his contract after 2021, the person said.

Once Beckham's waived, he can be claimed by a team that would have to pay the $7.25 million he's owed for the remainder of this season.

If Beckham clears waivers Tuesday at 4 p.m., he'll be become a free agent and the Browns would owe him $4.25 million, saving the club $3 million.

NFL Network was first to report the financial terms,

By restructuring the deal, Beckham is more likely to become a free agent, which is his preference since he can then choose his team. In that scenario, the Browns would get a break financially.

Beckham was acquired in 2019 by the Browns in a trade from the New York Giants by former general manager John Dorsey, who wanted to give Mayfield a game-breaking playmaker.

Beckham didn't deliver.

He arrived with a reputation for being self-centered and disruptive and never seemed to get comfortable in Cleveland. He had more 1,000 yards in his first season, but suffered a knee injury in 2020 and was out when the Browns ended a long playoff drought and won their first playoff game in 26 years.

Beckham’s situation provided a messy backdrop this week for the Browns (4-4), who play a critical game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3). Cleveland has dropped three of four and can’t afford many more losses, especially inside the AFC North, if it wants to make the playoffs.

Caption Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. The star wide receiver was excused from practice on Wednesday, Nov. 3, a day after his father caused a stir before the trade deadline by sharing a video of quarterback Baker Mayfield not throwing passes to his son. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Credit: Kirk Irwin Credit: Kirk Irwin