AP source: Browns, CB Ward agree on $100M contract extension

Ward has 10 career interceptions. Last season, he picked off Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown, setting the tone for the Browns' 41-16 win over the Bengals, who went on to win the AFC title.

Ward, who has started 51 games with the Browns, has 186 tackles, forced two fumbles and recovered three.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL