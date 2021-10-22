AP source: Browns' Mayfield has broken bone in shoulder

“I need that fracture to heal for me to get back out there,” Mayfield told Fox.

Mayfield has been playing with a torn labrum in his shoulder since hurting it while attempting to make a tackle on Sept. 19. He's been an inconsistent pass over the past few weeks while wearing a harness to stabilize his non-throwing shoulder.

Mayfield revealed this week that he has a complete tear of his left labrum. His shoulder twice popped out its socket last week in a loss to Arizona, worsening the painful injury.

Before sitting out against the Broncos, Mayfield hadn’t missed a game due to injury since 2013 when he was a walk-on at Texas Tech.

Backup Case Keenum started for Mayfield, who could be facing offseason surgery on his shoulder. On Tuesday, Mayfield said he didn't know if an operation was certain.

Mayfield led the NFL with an 81.6% completion percentage through two games, but he's been misfiring of late with many of his passes sailing high.

