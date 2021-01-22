AP source: Cavaliers trading Porter to Rockets for pick

The Cavs are sending Porter, a first-round pick two years ago who hasn't played this season, to the Rockets for a protected second-round pick. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade has to be approved by the NBA.

Porter's days with the Cavs came to an end late last week when he had an outburst in the team's locker room after learning his space had been given to newly acquired forward Taurean Prince. Porter had only just returned to the team after being away to attend to personal problems.