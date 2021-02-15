AP source: Cavs to sit Andre Drummond while pursuing trade

After a surprising start under coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the Cavs have plummeted, losing seven straight games and 11 of 13 going into Monday's game against Golden State. Cleveland was beaten 128-111 by the Clippers, who rested stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Drummond played only 17 minutes on Friday in Portland, scoring eight points. In Cleveland's previous loss at Denver, he scored just four in 16 minutes.

The 27-year-old Drummond came to the Cavs last year in a trade from the Pistons, who were eager to unload the 7-footer and his massive contract to speed their rebuild. Drummond is making $28.7 this season after exercising his option in the offseason to stay with Cleveland.

Drummond is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in 25 starts.

Bickerstaff experimented with Drummond and Allen playing together, but it hasn't worked, with the Cavs consistently outscored on the perimeter. It hasn't helped that five-time All-Star Kevin Love has played in only two games because of a calf strain.

Love has been progressing in rehab and could return soon.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond, top, shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer